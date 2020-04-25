A little over a week ago, OnePlus unveiled its new, much-hyped flagship phones - the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The devices went on sale on April 21, and now, just a few days later, users are reporting a weird display problem with the elder 'Pro' member of the duo. Here's all you need to know about it.

Issue Weird green tint appearing on screen

According to multiple complaints on OnePlus Community forums, select OnePlus 8 Pro models are showing a green tint on dark elements. The hue appears when the brightness of the device is very low and becomes more apparent when seen in dark environments. One user showed the difference by comparing it with the natural tint of a Galaxy Note 10+ unit.

Workaround Workaround available, but has its own problem

In the same thread, some users added that the issue can be rectified by turning off the DC Dimming option on the OnePlus 8 Pro by heading over to Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > DC Dimming. However, they emphasized that the workaround causes the problem of black crush, where the dark portions of the screen begin to lose detail and appear more grainy.

Preference You have to choose between green hue or black crush

That said, if you are facing this problem, it will come down to choosing between the green tint or the black crush - depending on what you find less intrusive. "Made the decision to return the phone," one of the affected users said. "A shame, because I really love the software, but a screen seems like an important part of a smartphone."

Fix OnePlus says a fix would be out soon