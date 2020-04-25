South Korean electronics giant LG is all set to launch its mid-range Velvet smartphone on May 7. Now, just a few days ahead of its official announcement, the key specifications of the upcoming handset have surfaced online. As per the leaks, the phone will come with IP68-rated build quality, 48MP triple camera, mid-level internals, and a 4,300mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Design and display The phone will sport a waterdrop notched design

The LG Velvet will sport an edge-to-edge screen featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the curved panel will house triple cameras and an LED flash in 'Raindrop' shape. The handset will come with an official IP68 rating, stereo speakers, and will be offered in four color options: Aurora Grey, Aurora Green, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the LG Velvet will house a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 5MP lens to capture depth details. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset will offer a capable 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals A look at the internal hardware

The LG Velvet will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the handset is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for wired and wireless fast charging. In addition, it will come with support for the latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.

Information And, what about pricing and availability?