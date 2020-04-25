-
Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is working to launch the Redmi 10X in its home country.
In the latest update, a Chinese retailer listing (which is now removed) has revealed all the key specifications of the upcoming handset.
The handset is tipped to sport a punch-hole design, 48MP quad camera, and mid-level internals.
Here are more details.
Design and display
How will it look like?
As per the leaks, the Redmi 10X will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the phone will house a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.
Apart from that, the handset will sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In the imaging department, the Redmi 10X is expected to house a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a couple of 2MP lenses for macro photography and depth sensing.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset will offer a 13MP front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Redmi 10X will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The phone is said to run on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and pack a solid 5,020mAh battery.
Further, it will come with all the latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 10X is expected to be priced around CNY 1,400 (approximately Rs. 15,000). However, the official details will be revealed by the company at a later stage.