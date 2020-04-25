Apple has discontinued the 64GB and 128GB models of the iPhone 8 and the 64GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus in India, according to Gadgets360. The portfolio revision comes days after the launch of the second-generation iPhone SE. However, the 128GB variant of iPhone 8 Plus as well as the 32GB and 128GB models of the iPhone 7 are still listed for sale.

Availability Discontinued iPhone 8 models will sell till stocks last

The discontinued iPhone 8 models will continue to be sold by e-retailers and offline stores until the stocks last. Meanwhile, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 8 Plus is still listed on the company's website at Rs. 58,600. Separately, the iPhone SE (2020), which starts at Rs. 42,500, is expected to go on sale in India once the ongoing lockdown is lifted.

Design and Display Here's recalling the iPhone 8 series

To recall, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature a conventional design with thick top and bottom bezels, metal-glass construction, and are IP67 rated. Both the handsets also come with a Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication. The iPhone 8 sports a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) screen while the Plus version has a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) display.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 8 Plus houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto lens while the iPhone 8 offers a single 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera. On the front, both the handsets house a 7MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood