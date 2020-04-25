Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi 10 Youth as its latest premium mid-ranger in China on April 27. In the latest update, the handset has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing some of the key features and specifications such as the Snapdragon 765G chipset, quad rear cameras, and an OLED screen. Here's everything we know so far.

Design and display How will the Mi 10 Youth look like?

According to previously leaked renders, the Mi 10 Youth will sport a waterdrop notched screen and a squarish quad-camera module on the rear. The handset is said to offer a Samsung-made 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is said to come in four different colors: Blue Berry, Green Tea, Orange Storm, Pink Peach.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 Youth, as per the leaks, will house a quad rear camera setup compromising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper. Further, the rear camera unit should offer 4K video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10 Youth will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,160mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone should support dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G connectivity, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?