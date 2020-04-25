After announcing its flagship OnePlus 8 series smartphones, the Chinese tech giant OnePlus is reportedly working on launching a mid-range handset, the OnePlus Z, in the coming months. Now, live images of the rumored smartphone have surfaced online (via SlashLeaks), revealing its punch-hole design. Separately, the phone is tipped to come with a 48MP triple camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. Here's more.

Design and display Here's how it will look like

Going by the previous leaks and recently revealed live images, the OnePlus Z would sport an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-center. On the rear, the phone is tipped to house a vertically stacked triple camera setup and LED flash. Besides that, the handset is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the OnePlus Z is said to house a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor coupled with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and another 12MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the details of the front camera are unclear as of now.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Z will reportedly draw power from a 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it would run Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. Plus, the phone will come with support for the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, and USB Type-C port.

Information And, how much will it cost?