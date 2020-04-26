-
Chinese tech giant Huawei is working to launch a new wallet-friendly smartphone, the Y8s, in the coming weeks.
In the latest update, a leaked image of the upcoming handset has surfaced online, revealing its notched design, dual cameras, and a physical fingerprint scanner.
It is expected to house a 48MP main sensor and Kirin 810 octa-core processor.
Here are more details.
Design and display
How will it look like?
According to the leaked image, the Huawei Y8s will come with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a wide notch at the top center. On the rear, the glossy panel will sport a dual camera setup with an LED flash and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Meanwhile, the details about the display size and resolution are yet to be revealed.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
On the imaging front, the Huawei Y8s will house a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary lens, coupled with another secondary lens, presumably a depth sensor. Up front, the handset will offer a dual selfie camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Huawei Y8s is expected to draw power from an in-house Kirin 810 octa-core processor. However, other important details such as memory options and battery capacity of the smartphone are yet to be revealed.
Further, the handset will come with all standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Huawei Y8s as of now. However, looking at the specifications, it is expected to be priced around CNY 1,400 (approximately Rs. 15,000).