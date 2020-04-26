Vivo has launched a new Streamer Secret color variant for its S6 5G smartphone, which debuted in China last month. The new option joins the already-available black, white, and blue shades. It flaunts an attractive gradient finish that shifts between blue, purple, and orange hues. However, in terms of hardware, the new variant is the same as the other Vivo S6 5G models.

Design and display Vivo S6 5G: At a glance

The Vivo S6 5G has a waterdrop notched design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset houses a circular quad-camera module. It bears a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with dual-LED dual-tone flash. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie snapper. Further, the rear camera records 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera supports full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S6 5G is powered by an Exynos 980 octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Standard connectivity options on the handset include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information How much will it cost?