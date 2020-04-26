After three unsuccessful attempts, Xiaomi has once again released the Android 10 update for its Mi A3 smartphone. According to reports, some Mi A3 users are receiving the new software, which brings all the goodies of Android 10, such as a dark theme, privacy controls, and gesture navigation. Interestingly, the update also fixes some issues previously reported by users.

What's new Everything you need to know about the update

Instead of a full-fledged, gigabyte-sized Android 10 update, the new firmware has a file size of just 32.69MB. It basically arrives as a hotfix for several issues reported by Mi A3 users in the past. According to a Reddit thread, the update fixes issues like random reboots, performance lag, EIS in the camera app, and inconsistency with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Availability info It seems to be a global release

According to the Reddit post, some Mi A3 users have already received the update, and it seems to be fairly stable. The update is said to be a global release, but not everyone will get it at the same time since it is being pushed in a phased manner. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System Updates.

Specifications Xiaomi Mi A3: At a glance

The Mi A3 has a bezel-less 6.09-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notched design, glass body, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs Android OS and packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Information The phone sports a 48MP rear camera