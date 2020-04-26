Over the past couple of months, several new smartphones have launched in India but haven't gone on sale due to the ongoing nation-wide lockdown. However, once the ban on the online sale of non-essential items is lifted, we can expect some of these much-awaited handsets, including the OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone SE (2020), and Motorola RAZR, to hit the shelves.

Phone #1 iPhone SE (2020): Price starts at Rs. 42,500

The recently launched iPhone SE (2020), which has already gone on sale in as many as 40 countries, is expected to become available in India soon after the lockdown ends. To recall, the handset sports an iPhone 8-like design with chunky bezels, metal-glass body, and IP67 water resistance. It comes with a 4.7-inch HD+ LCD display, Touch ID sensor, and flagship A13 Bionic chipset.

Information The iPhone SE comes with a single rear camera

Apple claims the new iPhone SE has the best single-camera system ever seen in an iPhone with a 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) sensor on the back and a 7MP front-facing camera. The rear camera offers features such as OIS and 4K video recording at 60fps.

Phone #2 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price starts at Rs. 14,999

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was scheduled to release on March 25 but its sale has been delayed indefinitely. However, we expect it to become available in the coming days. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display and comes with Snapdragon 720G chipset, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 64GB/128GB of storage. Under the hood, it has a 5,020mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging.

Information The Redmi 9 Pro Max has four rear cameras

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 32MP front camera.

Phone #3 Motorola RAZR: Priced at Rs. 1,24,999

Motorola RAZR was launched internationally last November but failed to enter the Indian market. As of now, it is slated to go on sale on May 6. The premium folding phone comes with a 6.2-inch flexible OLED screen on the inside and a 2.7-inch secondary external display. It is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 2,510mAh battery.

Information The Motorola RAZR offers a single 16MP rear camera

The Motorola RAZR has a single 16MP (f/1.7) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) camera housed in the notch of the internal screen.

Phone #4 OnePlus 8 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 54,999

The OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to go on sale as soon as the Indian Government allows the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms. To recall, the flagship handset comes with a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It packs a Snapdragon 865 5G chipset, 8GB/12GB of RAM, and a 4,510mAh battery which supports 30W wireless charging.

Information The OnePlus 8 Pro offers a versatile rear camera setup