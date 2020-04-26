Google has released the third and final developer preview of Android 11, its next big mobile operating system. The release, just like the first two, is an unstable one but introduces new features - which are largely aimed at developers instead of users - for Pixel 2, 3, 3a, or 4 users. Here are all the user-facing changes the release has on offer.

Feature #1 Undo recent app closing

Android users often make the mistake of inadvertently closing an app on the multi-tasking panel, a move that forces them to reopen that app and continue whatever they were doing from scratch. Now, Android 11 tackles this problem by allowing users to undo app closing by swiping down on the app switcher. The action quickly brings the app back, letting you continue using it.

Feature #2 Clear notification shade with ability to remove ongoing alerts

With the latest release, you could swipe and clear ongoing notifications, like those of music apps, from the notification shade. The removed apps go into a single "apps active in the background" section on the notification panel, which you can tap to open and access the cleared but alerting apps. This could come really handy in clearing the clutter in the notifications area.

Feature #3 Ability to adjust gesture sensitivity

Android 11 DP3 also brings the ability to adjust gesture sensitivity. Basically, by heading over to Settings > System > Gestures > System Navigation and tapping on the Settings icon next to Gesture Navigation, you could adjust how responsive your phone would be to swipes from the left/right edge of the screen. You could adjust sensitivity on a scale of low to high.

Feature #4 Multi-tasking menu revamped

Another notable change in Android 11 DP3 is the revamped app-switcher. Now, the multi-tasking pane of the platform shows larger app preview cards, utilizing more screen space. Additionally, the row of smart app suggestions at the bottom has been replaced with two buttons: one for taking a screenshot of the app and the other for sharing it with contacts.

Feature #5 Improved screenshot interface

Finally, Android 11 also brings some changes to the screenshot interface. Previously, when you took a screenshot, the preview of the image appeared on the notification shade, along with buttons for sharing and deleting. Now, the preview goes to the lower-left corner of the screen, with floating "share" and "edit" buttons appearing next to it.

Information More user-facing features to debut in coming months