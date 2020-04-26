As we stepped into April 2020, we were expecting things to be a little laid back and unexciting due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Our assumption, however, turned out to be wrong. In fact, we witnessed some of the much-awaited phone launches of 2020, including Apple's most-affordable iPhone and flagship OnePlus 8 series, this month. Here are some best smartphones launched in April 2020.

Phone #1 OnePlus 8 Pro: Price starts at Rs. 54,999

The first on our list is the OnePlus 8 Pro, which arrived as a worthy upgrade to its predecessor OnePlus 7T Pro. The IP68-rated handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless fast charging support.

Information OnePlus 8 Pro offers a promising photography experience

The OnePlus 8 Pro gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP color filter camera. On the front, it has a single 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Phone #2 iPhone SE (2020): Price starts at Rs. 42,500

Apple's most affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE (2020), was launched this month. The premium handset sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with top and bottom bezels and a home button with integrated Touch ID. The handset packs flagship A13 Bionic processor and a 1,821mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging (5W charger included in the box) and Qi-based wireless charging.

Information iPhone SE (2020): For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the iPhone SE (2020) comes with a single 12MP (f/1.8 ) sensor on the back and a 7MP front-facing camera. The rear camera offers features such as OIS and is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps.

Phone #3 Motorola Edge+: India prices are yet to be revealed

Meanwhile, Lenovo-owned Motorola had also announced its ultra-premium Edge+ smartphone this month. The handset features an aggressively curved 6.7-inch "Endless Edge" display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Full-HD+ resolution, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that can also be charged wirelessly.

Information Motorola Edge+ offers an impressive 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge+ houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a respectable 108MP primary sensor, coupled with another 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the handset houses a 25MP front-facing snapper.

Phone #4 OPPO Ace 2: No word on the India pricing yet

Lastly, the Chinese tech giant OPPO had also launched the flagship Ace 2 smartphone in its home country. Featuring a punch-hole design, the device offers a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 65W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Information What's the camera like on OPPO Ace 2?