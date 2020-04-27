Motorola Edge+, the flagship smartphone which recently made its global debut, is likely to hit the Indian shelves soon. In the latest development, Prashanth Mani, Country Head of Motorola India, has confirmed on Twitter that the flagship handset would arrive in the country soon. The key highlights of the phone include its aggressively curved display, 108MP main camera, and flagship-grade internal hardware.

Twitter Post First, here's the official confirmation

The all-new Motorola edge+ is reinvigorating the flagshipspace with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera .Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India! pic.twitter.com/xhH8wjMREu — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) April 25, 2020

Design and display Motorola Edge+: At a glance

Motorola Edge+ comes with a punch-hole design featuring an aggressively curved 6.7-inch "Endless Edge" display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it has a vertically stacked triple camera setup with an LED flash. Further, the phone sports an under-display fingerprint scanner and is offered in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the Motorola Edge+ houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor coupled with a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor and another 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. Up front, the handset offers a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper. Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper records Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

Motorola Edge+ is fueled by a flagship Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device runs on stock Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. In addition, it comes with support for the latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

