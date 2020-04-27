As an addition to its wallet-friendly A series of smartphones, Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy A21s sometime soon. In the latest update, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the key specifications of the upcoming mid-range handset. As per the tip-off, the phone will feature an LCD display, a 48MP triple camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and mid-range internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and display How will it look like?

It is still unclear if the Galaxy A21s will feature a punch-hole design as its predecessor, the Galaxy A21, or get a different setup. However, the fresh leak suggests that the phone will sport a 6.55-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution. It will house a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is expected to be offered with Black, Blue, and White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Unlike the 16MP quad camera setup on the Galaxy A21, the upcoming Galaxy A21s is tipped to offer a triple camera module featuring a 48MP primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP secondary sensor, and another 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset is expected to house a 13MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy A21s is likely to draw power from an octa-core chipset, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The phone will run Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, it will come with support for the latest connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, micro-USB port, and a headphone jack.

Information And, how much will it cost?