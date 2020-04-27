If you see plenty of pending updates on the Google Play Store, better be careful while proceeding to install them. The folks at 9to5Google have flagged a weird bug on the marketplace which is prompting users to re-download app updates that have already been installed on their devices. Here's all you need to know about it.

Issue Several pending updates appearing on Play Store

Since late Sunday, Google Play Store has been showing users a long queue of pending updates. The apps that wait to be 'updated' mostly include first-party services like Google Docs and YouTube as well as some third-party apps. Now, the thing is, this does not usually happen, and most companies/developers only push urgent security patches on the weekends rather than feature upgrades/improvements.

Details Turns out, these updates were installed ones

Owing to the sudden appearance, users, including those at 9to5Google, matched the version number of pending updates with those already installed on their devices and found that these were indeed weeks and months-old releases. If you choose to install these updates, the actual fresh releases take time to download while the installed ones directly jump to 'installing' and go under the 'Recently updated' section.

Problem #2 More updates show on reopening Play Store

The worst part of this bug is that it creates a never-ending cycle of updates. Basically, if you choose to re-install the updates you already have and then close the Play Store, new ones show up, prompting you to install them as it was a new release from the developer. There is no way to deal with the problem, except leaving the updates pending.

Comment No word from Google on the matter