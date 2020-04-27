Honor will launch the X10 smartphone in the coming days. The Chinese tech giant was previously planning to launch the handset with 10X moniker. However, to avoid confusion with Xiaomi's Redmi 10X model, the company has decided to change the name of the handset. The phone has also been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing its key specifications. Here's more.

Design and display The Honor X10 will feature a notch-less and bezel-less display

As per the leaks, the Honor X10 will come with a notch-less and bezel-less design, achieved by adopting a pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera. The handset is expected to offer a 6.63-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the Honor X10 will house a quad-lens rear camera setup. However, the complete details of the sensors are not known yet. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, it will offer a front-facing motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Honor X10 is expected to draw power from a 5G-ready Kirin 820 octa-core processor. The handset will run on Android 10-based EMUI 10 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The standard connectivity options on the phone will include support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, GPS, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

