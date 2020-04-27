Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 10 smartphone in India once the COVID-19 pandemic situation eases in the country. So far, leaks have hinted that the handset would arrive as a rebranded version of Realme 6i and feature a 48MP quad camera. Now, the phone has been spotted on the benchmarking platform, Geekbench, revealing key details of its internal hardware.

Geekbench First, a bit about Geekbench and its scores

Geekbench is a cross-platform processor benchmark platform which grades processors on their single-core and multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, Geekbench runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core and reports an aggregate score. With single-core scores, the same process is applied but on a single core. The quicker a CPU completes the instructions, the higher is its Geekbench score.

Information What are Narzo 10's scores?

The Realme Narzo 10 is listed on Geekbench with model number- RMX2042. The listing, with an upload date of April 27, reveals that the handset has received a single-core score of 337 and a multi-core score of 1,119.

Design and display Realme Narzo 10: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 10 will come with a familiar waterdrop notched design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will offer a quad-lens camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. Further, the phone will sport a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad camera setup on the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. Up front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals And, what about internal hardware?