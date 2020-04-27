Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its latest premium mid-ranger, the Mi 10 Youth, in its home country. The handset offers a modern design, quad rear cameras with 50x digital zoom support, and 5G connectivity. It comes at a starting price of CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs. 22,600) and is set to on sale from April 30.

Design and display Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth comes with a waterdrop notched screen

The Mi 10 Youth sports a waterdrop notched screen, slim bezels, and a square-shaped camera module on the rear. It has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. Further, it is available in four different colors: Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea, and BlueBerry.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10 Youth houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Further, it has a 16MP selfie snapper. The rear camera supports 4K recording at 30fps while the front camera offers full-HD recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10 Youth draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,160mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G connectivity, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Price and availability How much Mi 10 Youth costs?