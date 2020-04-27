Continuing the endeavor to get rid of notches and hole-punches, Xiaomi has patented a smartphone design that shows something you may have never seen before - a twisting display. It is divided into two halves; one goes backward while the other stays at the front, showing content like a regular display. Here's all you need to know about it.

Design Notch-less design with twisting display

Spotted by 91mobiles in a filing with China's National Intellectual Property Administration, the patent in question shows a tall smartphone with no bezels, notch, or even a punch-hole to incorporate the selfie camera. It only carries a panel that is split into two parts - one making up the small top-section of the display while the other making up the rest.

Movement Top section twists to the back

This top half of the display can horizontally twist backward using a hinge mechanism. Basically, it flips to the back, bringing the rear camera array of the device to the front and allowing the user to take selfies with it. Notably, as this happens, the other, larger half of the display remains active and adjusts the aspect ratio of the content being displayed.

Details Flipped display makes second panel for the user

When the rear camera setup is being used for shooting selfies, the twisted display remains active on the back, giving users a second panel to play with. It is not exactly clear how it would be used but we expect it to work like a typical secondary display, letting you access app shortcuts or notifications.

Problem Concept is new, but application remains a point of question