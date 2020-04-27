-
Continuing the endeavor to get rid of notches and hole-punches, Xiaomi has patented a smartphone design that shows something you may have never seen before - a twisting display.
It is divided into two halves; one goes backward while the other stays at the front, showing content like a regular display.
Here's all you need to know about it.
-
Design
Notch-less design with twisting display
-
Spotted by 91mobiles in a filing with China's National Intellectual Property Administration, the patent in question shows a tall smartphone with no bezels, notch, or even a punch-hole to incorporate the selfie camera.
It only carries a panel that is split into two parts - one making up the small top-section of the display while the other making up the rest.
-
Movement
Top section twists to the back
-
This top half of the display can horizontally twist backward using a hinge mechanism.
Basically, it flips to the back, bringing the rear camera array of the device to the front and allowing the user to take selfies with it.
Notably, as this happens, the other, larger half of the display remains active and adjusts the aspect ratio of the content being displayed.
-
Details
Flipped display makes second panel for the user
-
When the rear camera setup is being used for shooting selfies, the twisted display remains active on the back, giving users a second panel to play with.
It is not exactly clear how it would be used but we expect it to work like a typical secondary display, letting you access app shortcuts or notifications.
-
Problem
Concept is new, but application remains a point of question
-
While the concept patented by Xiaomi looks interesting, it may not land in a commercial device, owing to the engineering constraints involved in developing and integrating a rotating panel with a normal one.
Not to mention, it would add to the cost of the device and also increase the risk of dust exposure which may eventually slow down the rotation speed of the display.