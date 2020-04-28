Apple's new iPhone SE is the talk of the town. The device is fast, affordable, and compact, making an ideal package for people who do not want to shell out a lot of money for a flagship-grade iPhone. But, with all these qualities, the new iPhone also misses out on a much-needed feature that may slightly ruin your experience. Here's all about it.

Haptic touch No Haptic Touch on notifications

Ever since iPhone SE went on sale, the takers of the device have been complaining that Haptic Touch, the action that triggers when you press and hold an item, does not work for notifications. In this case, long-pressing a notification does not bring up the rich options that typically appear to let the user interact with the incoming content.

Details Problem with only notifications

Notably, the issue is only associated with lock-screen and notification center alerts, not home screen icons and other places. "Haptic Touch works for peek and pop, and on icons on the home screen but if you are on the lock screen...and try to long-press an email to archive, or a text to quick reply you are out of luck," one user complained on Reddit.

Problem This can be annoying for some

Now, if you are a regular iPhone user, especially one relying heavily on notification actions, it might be difficult to adjust with the case of partially available Haptic Touch capabilities. You would have to fall back to launch apps to make basic changes like snoozing an alarm, controlling a smart home device, or replying to a text.

Decision An intentional product decision?