As a watered-down version of the recently-launched A92s, OPPO is working to launch the A92 in the coming weeks. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal and Pricebaba have collaborated to give us a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone and revealed its key specifications. The handset is expected to offer a punch-hole design, a 48MP quad camera, and a solid 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display The handset will feature a punch-hole design

As per the leak, the OPPO A92 will house an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the dual-tone gradient finished panel will have a rectangular module to accommodate quad cameras. The handset is expected to offer a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the imaging department, the OPPO A92 is expected to house a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) lenses for macro photography and depth sensing. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the phone will house a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A92 will reportedly sport a Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, it will come with support for the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

