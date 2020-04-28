-
As a watered-down version of the recently-launched A92s, OPPO is working to launch the A92 in the coming weeks.
Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal and Pricebaba have collaborated to give us a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone and revealed its key specifications.
The handset is expected to offer a punch-hole design, a 48MP quad camera, and a solid 5,000mAh battery.
Here are more details.
-
Design and display
The handset will feature a punch-hole design
-
As per the leak, the OPPO A92 will house an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a prominent bezel at the bottom.
On the rear, the dual-tone gradient finished panel will have a rectangular module to accommodate quad cameras.
The handset is expected to offer a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
In the imaging department, the OPPO A92 is expected to house a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) lenses for macro photography and depth sensing.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the phone will house a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The OPPO A92 will reportedly sport a Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery.
In addition, it will come with support for the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
-
Information
Finally, how much will it cost?
-
There is no word on the pricing and availability details of the OPPO A92 as of now. However, considering that it would be positioned below the A92s model, the OPPO A92 is expected to be priced around CNY 1,400 (approximately Rs. 15,000).