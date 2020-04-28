Samsung has launched its budget-friendly Galaxy J2 Core (2020) in India. The handset runs on Google's Android Oreo (Go edition) and offers a qHD display, quad-core processor, a single rear camera, as well as dual SIM support. It is available for purchase on Samsung's official website but the deliveries will commence once the ongoing lockdown is lifted.

Information What is Android Go?

Google's Android Oreo (Go) platform is an optimized version of the Android Oreo OS which is specially designed for low-configuration smartphones. It runs the "Go" version of several Google apps, which load faster, consume less data, and don't take up a lot of storage space.

Design and display Galaxy J2 Core comes with a conventional rectangular screen

The Galaxy J2 Core, like other budget handsets, comes with a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels and a plastic frame body. It even misses out on a physical fingerprint reader. The handset offers a 5.0-inch qHD (540x960 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. As for color options, it is available in three different shades: Black, Blue, and Gold.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy J2 Core houses a single rear camera setup comprising an 8MP (f/2.2) autofocus sensor with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper. The rear camera handset can shoot full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy J2 Core draws power from a quad-core 1.4GHz Exynos 7570 chipset, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB. The handset runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and packs a 2,600mAh battery. Further, it comes with support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, Micro-USB, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual-SIM support.

Information How much Galaxy J2 Core costs?