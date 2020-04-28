LG is ready to announce its all-new Velvet smartphone on May 7. Over the past couple of weeks, several leaks and official teasers have come our way, revealing almost everything there is to know about the handset. As for the key highlights, the LG Velvet will come with a waterdrop notched screen, triple-lens rear camera, wireless charging support, and a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Design and display How will LG Velvet look like?

According to the official teasers, the LG Velvet will sport a waterdrop notched display with curved edges and a premium metal-glass body. On the rear, it will house a triple-lens camera array. The handset is tipped to come with IP68 rating, stereo speakers, and a 6.8-inch full HD+ OLED screen. It will also feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

According to the company, the triple-lens rear camera setup on the LG Velvet will comprise a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 5MP lens to capture depth details. On the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals What about internal hardware?

The LG Velvet will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, combined with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 10W wireless charging. It will also support connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price and availability?