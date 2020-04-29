OnePlus has released an OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro, fixing the display green tint issue on the premium flagship phone. According to the official changelog, the update also brings some improvements to the camera, connectivity enhancements, optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges, and general system improvements. Here's how to download and install the update.

Everything you need to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS 10.5.5 update has a file size of 157MB and brings a host of fixes and improvements for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Alongside the display fix, the update offers optimized display effects, improved video smoothness for the MEMC feature, more accurate white balance and focus in a dark environment, and enhanced mobile data as well as Wi-Fi transmission stability.

The update is being rolled out via OTA method

The update is already being rolled out for OnePlus 8 Pro users across the world and you should receive it as an OTA update. However, if you haven't received it, you can manually check for the firmware by going to Settings > System Updates.

Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a punch-hole design with a metal-glass body, curved screen edges, and is IP68 rated. The device sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. It also packs a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support.

