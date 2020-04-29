-
OnePlus is working to launch a new mid-range handset titled the OnePlus Z in July. A teaser shared by tipster Max J shows an outline of the phone with a centered punch-hole display and the words "July 2020" written across it.
Notably, this will be the company's first mid-range offering since the OnePlus X that came out in 2015.
-
Design and Display
OnePlus Z: At a glance
-
According to renders and some leaked live images, the OnePlus Z will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a small punch-hole at the top-center. On the rear, the phone will house a rectangular triple camera setup and LED flash.
Further, it is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The triple-lens setup on the OnePlus Z is tipped to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary lens and another 12MP camera. However, details regarding the front camera are unavailable as of now.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
According to leaks, the OnePlus Z will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the device is expected to run on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
It should support all the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the price?
-
The OnePlus Z is expected to be priced around £400 (approximately Rs. 37,500). However, considering how the OnePlus 8 series is priced lower in India as compared to other countries, the OnePlus Z will arrive under Rs. 30,000 in the country.