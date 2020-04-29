Shoelace, a local meetup app developed by Google's 'Area 120' experimental projects unit, is shutting down. The move, according to a statement issued by the internet giant, is being taken in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has made local meetups impossible in the world we live in. Here's all you need to know about it.

App First, what was Shoelace?

Launched in 2019, Shoelace was an experimental social network aimed at bringing people sharing similar interests together for group activities. For instance, if you like photography, you could use the Shoelace app to plan photoshoot sessions with others interested in the same activity, and potentially be friends with them in the process. It tried connecting people in the real-life, rather than digitally.

Growth However, Shoelace never went beyond New York

While the idea of local meetups through group activities sounds interesting, Shoelace never made past the experimental stage. The service was active as a beta product in New York City, but as the novel coronavirus pandemic started taking roots in the region and the need for social distancing became more important than ever, Google decided to pause its operations in March.

Shut down Now, Google is shutting it down completely

After keeping operations on hold for over a month, Google has taken the decision to shut the service down for good. The company says that starting May 12, all Shoelace accounts and the data associated with them will be deleted. "Given the current health crisis, we don't feel that now is the right time to invest further in this project," it added.

Reboot No plan to reboot Shoelace