Dedicated Math apps - like the one from Microsoft - come really handy in helping students understand (and solve) complicated problems. They have been around for years, but the current COVID-19 situation has made widespread availability of such tools more important than ever. Now, to ensure this, Google is bringing math-solving capabilities into one of its most popular native apps - Lens. Here's more.

App Math equation mode for Google Lens

During a teardown of the latest version of Google Lens, the folks at 9to5Google unearthed code strings indicating the development of a 'math equation mode' for the visual search tool. The mode, according to the outlet, is still in development but may eventually help students scan problems to get their solutions, along with the steps required to get to those solutions.

Working Currently, Google Lens does not do calculations

In its current form, the Lens app does not recognize solvable problems; in fact, if you scan a problem, it only surfaces similar images that you can use to copy text from. The only thing in the app that remotely relates to calculations right now is its tip calculator, which comes with the dining mode of Lens, along with bill-splitter.

Availability No word on official availability

Google has not said anything about bringing math-solving capabilities into the Lens app. The feature remains in development, but given that online education is the need of the hour, there is a good chance that we might see its integration soon. It also remains unclear whether the functionality would debut as a new filter or as part of an existing one.

Improvement Math-solving is a natural improvement for Lens