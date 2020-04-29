The newly-launched OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are now available for pre-ordering in India. The flagship phones can be booked only via Amazon at present using a gift card of Rs. 1,000 or more. Interestingly, customers pre-ordering the OnePlus 8 or Pro will receive Rs. 1,000 as cashback. Meanwhile, the handsets are scheduled to go on sale from May 11.

How to avail Here's how you can pre-book your device on Amazon

Visit the Amazon gift card page and buy a gift card worth Rs. 1,000 or more on Amazon before May 10. The card will be sent to you via e-mail. Once received, redeem it on Amazon to buy OnePlus 8/8 Pro between May 11-June 30. As for the cashback, you will receive Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance within 30-days of your purchase.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the OnePlus 8 series

The OnePlus 8 series smartphones feature a punch-hole design with a metal-glass body. However, only the 8 Pro comes with IP68 rating. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard OnePlus 8 houses a slightly smaller 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, both the devices come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 offers a triple-lens setup including a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 2MP macro sensor. Up front, both devices offer a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8 series runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and draws power from Snapdragon 865 5G processor. When it comes to memory options, these phones offer up to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro model houses a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging support, while the regular OnePlus 8 gets a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch Finally, how much do these phones cost?