Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Note 10 Lite in its home country on April 30 (today). The handset will arrive as an affordable version of the camera-centric Mi Note 10. According to rumors, the Note 10 Lite will retain the design elements of the Note 10 while packing four cameras and mid-level internals.

Design and Display Mi Note 10 Lite: At a glance

According to reports and rumors, the Mi Note 10 Lite will retain the design of the Mi Note 10 including a waterdrop notched screen with curved edges. On the rear, it will pack a quad-lens camera setup. Further, the Lite model is expected to sport a 6.47-inch OLED screen with full-HD+ resolution and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

While we know that the Mi 10 Lite will house a quad-camera array on the backside, the details about the sensors are unclear as of now. Reports suggest it will not retain the impressive 108MP main sensor we saw on the premium Mi Note 10 in order to reach an affordable price tag. On the front, it will have a single selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi Note 10 Lite is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is expected to run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging technology. For connectivity, it should support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?