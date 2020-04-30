As the novel coronavirus pandemic forces more and more people to switch to the routine of remote meetings and chats, work communication tools continue to gain benefits. Just recently, Google and Zoom confirmed phenomenal growth, and now, Microsoft has announced that the daily user-base of Teams, its own remote working app, has surged to 75 million. Here's more about it.

Increase 31 million DAUs in a month

In an announcement made on March 20, Microsoft had claimed that Teams had some 44 million daily active users, 12 million more than those in the week before that. Now, that figure has grown by 70% to more than 75 million DAUs, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed during a recent investor call. This means the platform added 31 million daily users in a month.

Increase In November 2019, Teams just had 20 million DAUs

The figures revealed by Nadella are significant as they show just how quickly Teams is being picked up by people resorting to working from home due to coronavirus. The service debuted in late 2016, but until November 2019 it only had some 20 million daily active users. Then, the coronavirus crisis began and the user-base of the platform started surging.

Competition Teams goes against Slack, Google Meet, and Zoom

The stats from Microsoft comes as it races to take on Slack, Google Meet, and Zoom in the remote communication and meeting space. The exact user-base of Slack and Zoom remains unknown at the time of writing, but Google recently confirmed that Google Meet has already passed 100 million DAUs and is adding roughly 3 million users every day.

Confusion Confusion over Zoom's case

As The Verge reports, Zoom, which is believed to be the leader in this game, initially claimed it has over 300 million DAUs but then it replaced those references with a statement saying it has surpassed 300 million daily meeting participants - which is different from DAUs. Microsoft, on its part, claimed its meeting participants for a single day peaked at over 200 million.

Information No word on demarcation of paid and free users