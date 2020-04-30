Google's upcoming low-budget handset, the Pixel 4a, could go official sometime in May. According to internal documents at Vodafone, the phone is likely to go on sale in Germany on May 22. As per earlier rumors and leaks, the Pixel 4a will feature a punch-hole design, an OLED screen, a 12MP primary camera, and a mid-tier Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a: At a glance

As per leaked renders, the Pixel 4a will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a small punch-hole at the top left corner and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a physical fingerprint scanner and a single camera contained within a square bump. The handset is said to feature a 5.81-inch screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Going by some of the previous leaks, the Pixel 4a will house a single 12MP primary camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. It will also support 4K video recording at 30fps. On the front, it is tipped to pack an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 4a will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the device will run on Android 10 and pack a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Further, it should also support all the standard connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information What about the price?