Apple and Google have released the developer tools needed for the first phase of their joint COVID-19 contact-tracing project. The move, according to the companies, will let developers create and test apps that will help public health organizations track and contain the spread of the deadly disease more effectively around the world. Here's all about it.

Phase I Plan to roll-out joint contact-tracing system

Earlier this month, Apple and Google had announced a rare partnership to develop a private contact-tracing system for the novel coronavirus disease. The companies said that the project will be rolled-out in two phases; the first one will make it available through an API, which government health agencies can use in their apps starting mid-May, while the second will involve a broader OS-level integration.

Work Now, the first phase has begun

To meet the mid-May deadline, the tech giants have started rolling-out early developer tools app-makers need to build and test apps with their contact-tracing system. Apple has released a beta version of Xcode 11.5 to deliver a jointly-developed exposure notification API and the resources required to integrate it into contact-tracing apps. Meanwhile, Google is providing similar SDK updates via Android Developer Studio.

Support Updates rolling-out to run future apps

Along with rolling-out SDKs for app development, Google and Apple have also started pushing updates to make sure the developed contact-tracing apps run smoothly. Apple is delivering the code needed to run the apps through the third beta of iOS 13.5, while Google is doing the same through Google Play services' updates, as the company recently promised.

Guide Developers will get guide to develop apps

While confirming the release of required resources, Google and Apple also said they will release a sample code to show developers around the world how to build apps using the system. The companies also said that developers will have full control to define when a person would be considered exposed, with the ability to set their own contact distance and exposure times.

Working How the system will work for public, health organizations?