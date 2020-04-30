As an addition to its wallet-friendly Galaxy M series smartphones, Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy M01 in the coming weeks. Now, a Google Play Console listing has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming handset, confirming its waterdrop notched design, 3GB RAM, and entry-level Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display How will it look like?

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M01 will come with an Infinity V-styled waterdrop notched design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. The phone will sport a 6.4-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1520 pixels) resolution and 320ppi pixel density. Moreover, the handset will be available with three color options: Black, Blue, and Red.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M01 will come with a dual-lens rear camera setup, along with an LED flash. However, the details of the camera lenses are yet to be revealed. Up front, the handset will house a single selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy M01 will draw power from a Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM. The details of the storage and battery capacity of the phone have not been revealed yet, but the Google Play Console listing confirms that it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Moreover, the handset will come with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, and a headphone jack.

Information Finally, how much will it cost?