Chinese tech giant Vivo is reportedly working to launch a new 5G smartphone, the Vivo G1, in its home country in May. Now, the handset has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing its waterdrop notched design, 48MP quad camera, and mid-level internals. The phone will share most of its specifications with the recently-launched Vivo S6 5G. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo G1: At a glance

Going by the leaks, the Vivo G1 will feature a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the handset will house a circular module to accommodate quad cameras. The smartphone will feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x 2400 pixels) resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo G1 is expected to come with a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP lenses. Up front, the handset will house a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo G1 will draw power from a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, presumably 5G-ready Exynos 980. However, the details of the memory options are yet to be revealed. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Plus, it will support connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

Information And, what about pricing and availability?