After a bunch of leaks and rumors, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 9. The mid-budget smartphone comes with a punch-hole design, a 48MP quad camera, a solid 5,020mAh battery, and mid-level internals. Meanwhile, the company is yet to reveal the availability details of the handset in India. Here are more details.

Design and display A look at the Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the rectangular module accommodates quad cameras and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset features a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 houses a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a couple of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. Up front, the smartphone houses a 13MP selfie snapper. The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a solid 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In addition, it gets all the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information And, here's a look at the prices