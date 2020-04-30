-
After a bunch of leaks and rumors, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 9.
The mid-budget smartphone comes with a punch-hole design, a 48MP quad camera, a solid 5,020mAh battery, and mid-level internals.
Meanwhile, the company is yet to reveal the availability details of the handset in India.
Here are more details.
-
Design and display
A look at the Redmi Note 9
-
The Redmi Note 9 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the rectangular module accommodates quad cameras and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset features a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Redmi Note 9 houses a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a couple of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro photography.
Up front, the smartphone houses a 13MP selfie snapper.
The main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Redmi Note 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a solid 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In addition, it gets all the latest connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
-
Information
And, here's a look at the prices
-
As far as pocket-pinch is concerned, the Redmi Note 9 costs $199 (approximately Rs. 15,100) for the entry-level 3GB/64GB variant and $249 (approximately Rs. 18,900) for the top-tier 4GB/128GB model. Meanwhile, the company is yet to reveal the availability details of the handset in India.