As an addition to its line-up of budget smartphones, Huawei-owned Honor has introduced the 9A, 9C, and 9S handsets in Russia. All three handsets come with multiple cameras (except 9S), mid-tier specifications, and affordable price tags. Notably, all the models run on Android 10 OS but come with Huawei Mobile Services instead of Google Mobile Services. Here's our roundup.

Model #1 Honor 9C: Priced at RUB 12,990 (Rs. 13,420)

The Honor 9C has a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS display with a punch-hole design and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710A chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1.

Information Honor 9C comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup

The Honor 9C houses a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Model #2 Honor 9A: Priced at RUB 10,990 (Rs. 11,360)

The Honor 9A offers a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop notched design and a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear. Under the hood, it draws power from the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It also gets a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, as well as NFC.

Information Honor 9A comes with a 13MP triple rear camera setup

The Honor 9A comes with a triple-lens rear camera including a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfie lovers, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) camera.

Honor 9S Honor 9S: Priced at RUB 6,990 (Rs. 7,220)

Finally, the Honor 9S sports a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) display with a conventional screen and thick bezels at the top and bottom. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor, combined with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It packs a 3,020mAh battery. Further, it has connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm headphone jack support.

Information Honor 9S comes with a single 8MP rear camera