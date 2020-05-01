HMD Global is working to bring the latest Android update to all of its handsets ranging from the flagship Nokia 9 PureView to even the entry-level ones. In the latest development, the company has started rolling out the Android 10 (Go Edition) update for its budget-friendly Nokia 1 Plus handset. In the first phase, the firmware is being released in 19 countries.

According to reports, the Android 10 (Go Edition) update improves the phone's functionality and privacy settings, thanks to a new and more secure form of encryption called Adiantum. Further, all the Go-branded apps including Google Go and YouTube Go are getting upgraded with new features. To manually check for the update, users need to go to Settings > System > Advanced >System Updates.

The Nokia 1 Plus features a plastic body with thick bezels at the top and bottom, and a single rear camera. Evidently, the design and specifications are not fancy as this is an entry-level smartphone. It gets a 5.45-inch qHD (480x960 pixels) LCD touchscreen that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset comes in three colors: Black, Red and Blue.

The Nokia 1 Plus houses a single 8MP camera on the rear side and a basic 5MP selfie snapper. As for video recording, both cameras support 720p videos at up to 30fps.

