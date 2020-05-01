-
HMD Global is working to bring the latest Android update to all of its handsets ranging from the flagship Nokia 9 PureView to even the entry-level ones.
In the latest development, the company has started rolling out the Android 10 (Go Edition) update for its budget-friendly Nokia 1 Plus handset.
In the first phase, the firmware is being released in 19 countries.
-
Key details
About the update
-
According to reports, the Android 10 (Go Edition) update improves the phone's functionality and privacy settings, thanks to a new and more secure form of encryption called Adiantum. Further, all the Go-branded apps including Google Go and YouTube Go are getting upgraded with new features.
To manually check for the update, users need to go to Settings > System > Advanced >System Updates.
-
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Nokia 1 Plus
-
The Nokia 1 Plus features a plastic body with thick bezels at the top and bottom, and a single rear camera. Evidently, the design and specifications are not fancy as this is an entry-level smartphone.
It gets a 5.45-inch qHD (480x960 pixels) LCD touchscreen that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The handset comes in three colors: Black, Red and Blue.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Nokia 1 Plus houses a single 8MP camera on the rear side and a basic 5MP selfie snapper. As for video recording, both cameras support 720p videos at up to 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Nokia 1 Plus draws power from a quad-core 1.5GHz MediaTek processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB/16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB).
Under the hood, it packs a 2,500mAh battery and runs Android Go platform, which is an optimized version of Android OS for low-configuration smartphones.
Further, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro-USB, 4G LTE, FM Radio, and a headphone jack.