Xiaomi's sub-brand Black Shark has announced that its flagship gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro, will go on sale in Europe on May 8. To recall, the handsets were launched in China in March this year. Both phones come with a gaming-centric design, a 90Hz display, 64MP triple rear camera, and top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Black Shark series: At a glance

Both Black Shark 3 Pro and Black Shark 3 offer a bezel-less AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The former sports a gigantic 7.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) screen, while the latter gets a smaller 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) display. The Pro model also gets touch-sensitive shoulder pads for improved gaming experience.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

To capture photos, both the Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro offer a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 5MP camera to capture depth details. For selfies, both devices sport a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro are backed by a Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor. As for memory options, these phones offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Pro model houses a 5,000mAh battery while the standard model packs a 4,720mAh battery. Both of them support 65W wired fast-charging.

Pricing What about the pricing?