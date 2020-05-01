A new high-pressure ventilator developed by NASA has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. The machine, the American space agency says, has been specifically designed to help treat COVID-19 patients and will be licensed to manufacturers without any royalty fee or charges. Here's all you need to know about it.

Goal Goal to free up supply of traditional ventilator

Developed in a record 37-day period, the new FDA-approved ventilator goes by the name of VITAL or Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally. It has been tested on a "high fidelity human patient simulator" and is now being moved into manufacturing, with the end goal to free up the limited supply of traditional ventilators so that they could be used on more critical COVID-19 cases.

Benefit But, what makes this ventilator different?

NASA says VITAL can be built faster and maintained more easily than traditional ventilators. It requires fewer components to be produced and can also be easily modified to be used in field hospitals being set up in convention centers, hotels, and other high-capacity facilities across the country. However, its life-span is three months and will not therefore replace traditional ventilators built to last years.

License Free license to manufacturers

Now, NASA is looking to partner with the commercial medical industry to get VITAL manufactured and is offering a royalty-free license for the same. "We are working to pass the baton to the medical community, and ultimately patients, as quickly as possible," said Fred Farina, Chief Innovation and Corporate Partnerships Officer at Caltech, which manages Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA.

Quote Here's what NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said about the development

"This ventilator is one of countless examples of how taxpayer investments in space exploration - the skills, expertise and knowledge collected over decades of pushing boundaries and achieving firsts for humanity - translate into advancements that improve life on Earth."

Work Industry has been working to boost ventilator capacity