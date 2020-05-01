After bringing the latest Android update to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 6.2, and other handsets, HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the flagship Nokia 9 PureView in India. The new firmware offers a system-wide dark mode, Smart Reply option, full-screen gesture navigation, a new focus mode, enhanced privacy controls, and April 2020 Android security patch.

How to download the update?

This is a full-sized update (839MB) and users are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection to download it. If you haven't received a notification for the update, you can manually check it. Just go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates > Check for update, and click on Download and Update if the firmware has arrived for your handset.

Meanwhile, here's recalling the Nokia 9 PureView

The Nokia 9 PureView sports a premium glass body with a conventional display and thick bezels. On the rear, the phone houses a penta camera setup along with dual-LED flash. It sports a 5.99-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) OLED screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Notably, the handset also comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 9 PureView houses a distinctive circular camera module comprising five 12MP (f/1.8) sensors wherein three are monochrome and two are RGB ones. For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset houses a 20MP front-facing snapper. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps.

Under the hood

The Nokia 9 PureView is powered by a Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the phone runs Android Pie out-of-the-box as part of the Android One program, and packs a 3,320mAh battery with 18W wired and 10W wireless charging support. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

