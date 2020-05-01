As more than a third of the world's population remains under some kind of lockdown, video-conferencing has become the go-to option to connect and interact, be it with colleagues or friends. The change has surged the demand for virtual meeting platforms. And, now, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is looking to cash on it with its own video app called 'JioMeet'. Here's all about it.

JioMeet JioMeet video-conference-cum-collaborative tool

On Thursday, a mere few days after announcing a multi-billion-dollar deal with Facebook, Reliance Industries' digital services unit Jio Platforms announced the plan to introduce JioMeet. The company said the platform will be a video-conferencing-cum-collaborative tool - much like Microsoft Teams and Slack - and is "just a few days away" from an official launch.

Details Will be available across several platforms

While the company did not share specifics of JioMeet, Pankaj Pawar, the Senior VP of Jio Infocomm, said the service "has many uniqueness - it actually has an ability to work on any device, any operating system, and it has an ability to do a complete collaboration." Now, this implies JioMeet will work on Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, and perhaps even on the web.

Possibilities HD call quality on the cards

Among other things, reports suggest JioMeet will let users connect on HD calls, which Zoom users have long been asking for. It is also expected to let users host a virtual meeting by simply signing in with an email ID and password and attend one as a guest via URL. However, there is no word on the participant limit of the service yet.

Goal Goal to capitalize on booming market, take on leading players