As an addition to its line-up of mid-range smartphones, OPPO is working to launch the A92 in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster @evleaks has shared high-quality renders of the handset, revealing a punch-hole design, a quad rear camera array, and other highlights. Earlier leaks have also tipped that A92 would bear an LCD screen, 48MP main camera, and Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Design and display OPPO A92: At a glance

As per renders, the OPPO A92 will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole camera design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will accommodate an L-shaped quad camera setup. The device will offer a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. For biometric authentication, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The A92 is expected to house a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it is likely to get a single 16MP camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A92 will reportedly come with a Snapdragon 665 octa-core chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. It should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?