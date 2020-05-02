By 2024, NASA hopes to land the first woman and the next man on the surface of the Moon. The work on the mission has been moving swiftly, and now, the space agency is roping in leading space-tech companies, including SpaceX and Blue Origin, to handle a major part of the project - development of the human landing system. Here's all about it.

Contracts $967 million worth contracts awarded to three companies

NASA has awarded a total of $967 million in three contracts aimed at getting lunar landers developed for the 'Artemis' Moon mission. The biggest award, worth $579 million, has gone to Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, while the rest has been assigned to Elon Musk-led SpaceX ($135 million) and Alabama-based IT firm Dynetics ($253 million), respectively.

Goal Goal to get initial demonstrations by February 2021

Under the awarded contracts, the companies have to develop their respective lander systems in accordance with the Artemis mission requirements and perform initial demonstrations by February 2021. Then, on the basis of those demonstration missions, the agency will select at least two firms and help them mature their projects, paving the way for the development and selection of the final lander.

Concepts Concepts pitched by the companies

While SpaceX's lander system is its in-development Starship, Blue Origin's project is an Integrated Lander Vehicle (ILV) - a three-stage system for transferring from higher to lower lunar orbit, descending from lower orbit to the surface, and ascending back to the orbit. Dynetics project, on the other side, is a single, "low-slung crew module, putting the crew very close to the lunar surface."

