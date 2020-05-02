HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2 in India and 42 other countries. Notably, this is the fourth device after Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 to get the latest Android update. The new firmware offers a refreshed UI in addition to a system-wide dark mode, new full-screen navigation gestures, and privacy enhancements. Here's more.

Information How to download the update?

The update is being pushed in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check the update, go to Settings >System >System updates, and tap on Download and Install if the firmware has arrived for your device.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 comes with an all-glass body sporting a waterdrop notched design and an edge-to-edge screen with a slightly prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a circular triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the device sports a 6.3-inch LCD display with full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it sports a single 8MP camera. When it comes to video recording, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood