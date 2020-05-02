-
HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.2 in India and 42 other countries. Notably, this is the fourth device after Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 to get the latest Android update.
The new firmware offers a refreshed UI in addition to a system-wide dark mode, new full-screen navigation gestures, and privacy enhancements.
Here's more.
-
Information
How to download the update?
-
The update is being pushed in a phased manner and hence, not everyone will receive it at the same time. To manually check the update, go to Settings >System >System updates, and tap on Download and Install if the firmware has arrived for your device.
-
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Nokia 6.2
-
The Nokia 6.2 comes with an all-glass body sporting a waterdrop notched design and an edge-to-edge screen with a slightly prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a circular triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
Moreover, the device sports a 6.3-inch LCD display with full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, and a 19:9 aspect ratio.
-
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it sports a single 8MP camera.
When it comes to video recording, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the front camera can shoot full-HD videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Nokia 6.2 is powered by a Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of storage.
Out of the box, the phone runs on Android Pie (upgradeable to Android 10) and packs a 3,500mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Further, it offers all the latest connectivity options including, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.