Chinese smartphone maker Realme has started rolling out Android 10-based Realme UI update for its budget-friendly Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones. The new firmware offers a refreshed UI in addition to a Smart Sidebar feature, improved navigation gestures, revised notification panel, upgraded camera performance, and a host of other system optimizations.

Details How to download the update?

The new Realme UI update is sized around 213MB and is almost identical for both the Realme 3 and 3i. In case you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check it by going to Settings > System updates. Simply click on Download and Install if the update has arrived for your device.

Design and display Realme 3 series: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, both the Realme 3i and Realme 3 feature a waterdrop notched screen, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the handsets sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen that offers a 19:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. On the rear, they have a gradient-finished plastic panel that houses the camera setup.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

In the camera department, there is nothing that differentiates the two devices. On the back, both Realme 3 and 3i offer a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, they sport a 13MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Internals Under the hood