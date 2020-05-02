-
Chinese smartphone maker Realme has started rolling out Android 10-based Realme UI update for its budget-friendly Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones.
The new firmware offers a refreshed UI in addition to a Smart Sidebar feature, improved navigation gestures, revised notification panel, upgraded camera performance, and a host of other system optimizations.
-
Details
How to download the update?
-
The new Realme UI update is sized around 213MB and is almost identical for both the Realme 3 and 3i.
In case you have not received a notification for the update, you can manually check it by going to Settings > System updates. Simply click on Download and Install if the update has arrived for your device.
-
Design and display
Realme 3 series: At a glance
-
As far as their specifications are concerned, both the Realme 3i and Realme 3 feature a waterdrop notched screen, slim bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Both the handsets sport a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen that offers a 19:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
On the rear, they have a gradient-finished plastic panel that houses the camera setup.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
In the camera department, there is nothing that differentiates the two devices. On the back, both Realme 3 and 3i offer a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, they sport a 13MP (f/2.0) front camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Realme 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, while the Realme 3i packs a MediaTek Helio P60 processor. Both models come with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, they pack a 4,230mAh battery with standard 10W fast charging support.
In terms of connectivity, both offer Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, FM Radio, and a headphone jack.