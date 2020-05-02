As its latest mid-range device, Xiaomi has launched Mi Note 10 Lite in the European market. The handset arrives as a "lighter" version of the camera-centric Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro. It sports a 3D curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP quad rear camera, and a gigantic 5,260mAh battery.

Design and display The handset comes with a 3D curved AMOLED display

The Mi Note 10 Lite comes with a waterdrop notched design, slim bezels, and a quad rear camera setup at the rear. The handset sports a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in three different colors: Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi Note 10 Lite features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For the selfie lovers, it houses a 16MP camera. The rear camera can shoot videos at 30fps and the front camera can handle full-HD video recording at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi Note 10 Lite draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and packs a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Further, it comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, and a Type-C port.

Price and availability How much Mi Note 10 Lite costs?