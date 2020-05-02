The Huawei Watch GT 2e, which was unveiled alongside the P40 series of smartphones in March this year, will soon be released in India. The company has already listed the smartwatch on the Huawei India website, hinting at its imminent arrival. However, ahead of the release, a premature Flipkart listing (which now stands removed), has revealed that GT 2e will cost Rs. 19,990.

Design and display Huawei Watch GT 2e: At a glance

The Huawei Watch GT 2e comes with a circular dial with either a Black Stainless Steel finish or a silvery Stainless Steel look that can be paired with a black or white Fluoroelastomer band or a dual-tone Red-Black or Green-Black TPU strap. Further, the wearable weights at 43g (without the strap), has a 1.39 inch (454x454 resolution) AMOLED touchscreen display and is 50m water-resistant.

Specifications It promises a battery life of two weeks

The GT 2e is powered by a Kirin A1 chipset and offers 4GB of built-in storage for keeping apps and music. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 and is compatible with devices running on Android 4.4/iOS 9.0 or later. It also offers a battery life of up to 14 days and packs a bunch of sensors including accelerometer, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, GPS, and pressure sensor.

Health features The wearable supports as many as 100 workout modes

The smartwatch has a pre-installed personal fitness trainer and can monitor vital parameters such as VO2Max (oxygen consumption per unit of time), heart-rate, sleep, and SpO2 (blood oxygen level). It also supports as many as 100 workout modes including 85 custom workouts for activities like rock climbing, street dancing, and skateboarding, and 15 professional workouts for activities like climbing, running, swimming, and cycling.

Information In India, it will cost Rs. 19,990