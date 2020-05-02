-
In the latest earnings report, Samsung has confirmed that its Mobile Communications Business aims to strengthen its product line-up by introducing "new premium models" in the second half of the year despite uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
This suggests the South Korean tech giant is on track to launch the flagship Galaxy Note 20 and the ultra-premium Galaxy Fold 2 devices sometime around August-September.
Information
Note 20 will come in at least two variants
Last year, the Note 10-series included three models: Note 10, a bigger Note 10+, and a Note 10+ 5G. Now, with 5G being a built-in feature in all flagship chipsets, we expect Samsung to launch just a standard Note 20 and a bigger Note 20+.
From the grapevine
What do we know about the Note 20 series?
Meanwhile, according to a leak, the upcoming Note 20 models will have the same boxier design that we have seen on previous Note models but with ultra-fine bezels and a big camera module on the rear side.
It should come with a QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a built-in S Pen, and a high-quality, multi-lens camera array with better zoom capabilities than the S20 Ultra.
Information
Note 20+ tipped to come with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset
Reportedly, the Note 20+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor that should arrive as an upgrade to Qualcomm's existing flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865. This processor will come with a higher core frequency of 3.09GHz (SD865 comes clocked at 2.84GHz).
Early details
What do we know about the Galaxy Fold 2?
The Fold 2, according to an earlier leak, will retain the out-folding design we saw on the original Galaxy Fold while offering a taller secondary display. It is also likely to get ultra-thin glass protection and might even debut an under-screen camera.
Other highlights could include a 7.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED main screen, built-in S Pen, a total of six cameras, and flagship internals.