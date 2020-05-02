In the latest earnings report, Samsung has confirmed that its Mobile Communications Business aims to strengthen its product line-up by introducing "new premium models" in the second half of the year despite uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This suggests the South Korean tech giant is on track to launch the flagship Galaxy Note 20 and the ultra-premium Galaxy Fold 2 devices sometime around August-September.

Note 20 will come in at least two variants

Last year, the Note 10-series included three models: Note 10, a bigger Note 10+, and a Note 10+ 5G. Now, with 5G being a built-in feature in all flagship chipsets, we expect Samsung to launch just a standard Note 20 and a bigger Note 20+.

What do we know about the Note 20 series?

Meanwhile, according to a leak, the upcoming Note 20 models will have the same boxier design that we have seen on previous Note models but with ultra-fine bezels and a big camera module on the rear side. It should come with a QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a built-in S Pen, and a high-quality, multi-lens camera array with better zoom capabilities than the S20 Ultra.

Note 20+ tipped to come with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset

Reportedly, the Note 20+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor that should arrive as an upgrade to Qualcomm's existing flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865. This processor will come with a higher core frequency of 3.09GHz (SD865 comes clocked at 2.84GHz).

What do we know about the Galaxy Fold 2?