Apple seems to have big plans for this year's flagship phones. According to tech analyst Jon Prosser, the Cupertino tech giant will launch as many as four models as part of its upcoming iPhone 12 series. All the variants will come with OLED screens, 5G connectivity, multiple cameras, and start at just $649 (approximately Rs. 49,000). Here are more details.

Apple to launch two regular models, two Pro variants

According to Prosser, the iPhone 12 line-up will include four new models including two standard iPhone 12 models that will replace the iPhone 11 and two Pro versions that will arrive as successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The standard iPhone 12 will come in two sizes

Going by the tip-off, Apple will launch two models for the standard iPhone 12. There will be a 5.4-inch version for those who prefer compact sizes, and a 6.1-inch version that will have the same footprint as the iPhone 11. They will bear OLED screens, 5G modems, dual cameras on the back, and the regular Face ID setup that requires a wide display cut-out.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will get LiDAR sensors

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screens and will offer 5G support out-of-the-box. On the rear, these models will bear a triple-lens rear camera and a LiDAR sensor for improved AR capabilities. The Pro variants will also come with ProMotion technology (high screen refresh rate), a smaller notch, ultra-slim bezels, and a flat metal frame.

iPhone 12 range will start at $649