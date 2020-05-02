Realme has started rolling out an update for the X50 Pro 5G in India, which brings a bunch of improvements including support for 4K video recording at 60fps. The firmware also offers an updated charging icon, optimizes screen redness at low brightness levels, adds Vivid Mode to Screen Color settings, and bumps up the Android security patch level on the device to April 2020.

Information How to download the update?

The update, with build number RMX2076PU_11_A.19, is being rolled out to a limited number of users in India. A broader release will happen if no major bugs are discovered. You can manually check the update by going to Settings > System updates, and click on Update if the firmware has arrived for your smartphone.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G sports a dual punch-hole design with a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the panel houses a quad camera setup in a rectangular slab with an LED flash beside it. The device features a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. It also houses an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The rear camera setup on the X50 Pro comprises a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it accommodates a 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. With the update, the rear camera now supports 4K video recording at 60fps while the front camera continues to support 1080p recording at up to 120fps.

Internals Under the hood